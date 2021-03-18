TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.54. 1,206,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,344. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

