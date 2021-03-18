Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THNPF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 4,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.