TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

