TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 421.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

