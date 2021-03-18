TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.05

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 8360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 92.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

