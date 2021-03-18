Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 11.33 ($0.15), with a volume of 10,770,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.37.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

