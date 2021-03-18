Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Arnnon Geshuri Sells 350 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.43. 4,073,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.50. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $132.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 80,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

