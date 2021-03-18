Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,440. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

