Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

