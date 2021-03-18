Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,823,645.40 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95.

On Thursday, March 11th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 597,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $939.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.