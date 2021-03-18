Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.
FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.
Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.
In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
