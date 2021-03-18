Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

