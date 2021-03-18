Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

NYSE WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

