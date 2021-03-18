Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 5.7%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 888,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,194,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,467 shares of company stock worth $20,062,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

