Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.02. 4,376,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,204,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

