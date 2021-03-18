Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 2,789,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,284,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Specifically, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,215,446 shares of company stock worth $119,811,707. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $765.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.