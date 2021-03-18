TerraCredit Trading 48.4% Higher Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $466,317.55 and $70,888.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.