TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $47.61 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006113 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,236,235,608 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

