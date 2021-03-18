Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.52

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.52 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 227.60 ($2.97). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 226.10 ($2.95), with a volume of 14,616,094 shares traded.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Get Tesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.52. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,277.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.