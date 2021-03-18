Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.89. Tesla posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $48.65 on Thursday, hitting $653.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,178,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $626.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.93.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

