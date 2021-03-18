Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 4.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $18.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $682.90. The company had a trading volume of 590,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $655.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

