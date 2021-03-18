Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $32.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $669.81. The company had a trading volume of 974,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $753.29 and a 200 day moving average of $596.93. The stock has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.