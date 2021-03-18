Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 588,835 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 11.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.70% of Tesla worth $4,751,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $680.43. The stock had a trading volume of 418,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.29 and its 200 day moving average is $596.93. The firm has a market cap of $653.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

