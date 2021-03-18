Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 6.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $652.00 and last traded at $653.16. 33,178,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 35,582,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.81.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $749.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

