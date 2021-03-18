TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Head to Head Survey

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.71 -$80.73 million $0.26 57.50 TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.34 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -56.60

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05% TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67 TETRA Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.45, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

