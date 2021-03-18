Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.93

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.93 and last traded at $91.93, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.