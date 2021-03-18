Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,966,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $30.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,052.17. 15,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,035.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,758.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

