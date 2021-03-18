Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 475.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock worth $11,428,415. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 124,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,641. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

