Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $28.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,062.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,047.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,765.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

