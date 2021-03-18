Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 16,372 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.37. 69,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

