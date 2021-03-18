TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Sells $852,000.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFFP stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $388.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.