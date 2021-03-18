TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Sells $85,250.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Allen Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.