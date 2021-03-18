TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.17.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
TFII opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $81.46.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.