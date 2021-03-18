TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TFII opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

