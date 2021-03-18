TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 22,560 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.68. 385,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.42. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian increased their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

