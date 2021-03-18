TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 22,560 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.
Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.68. 385,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.42. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.28.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
