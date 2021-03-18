The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.