The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.