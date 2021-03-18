The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 37,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

