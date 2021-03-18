The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 289,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 319,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

