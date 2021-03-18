The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

