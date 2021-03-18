The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

