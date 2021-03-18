The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $234.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $189.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

