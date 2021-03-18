The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $290.74 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

