The ExOne Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The ExOne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

