The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Robert J. Fisher Sells 56,154 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Robert J. Fisher sold 56,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $1,775,589.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,291,433.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 5,356,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

