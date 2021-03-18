The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

