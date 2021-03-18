The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.35. The stock had a trading volume of 106,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average is $250.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

