The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.97 ($36.43).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €31.63 ($37.21) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

