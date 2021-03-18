The Graph Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $228.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

