The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

The Gym Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.60 ($3.59).

Shares of GYM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). 807,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,203. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £401.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

In other news, insider Mark George acquired 272 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £598.40 ($781.81).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

