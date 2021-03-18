The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after buying an additional 301,358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

