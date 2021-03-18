The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,373 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of The Kroger worth $35,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

